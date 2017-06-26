The Cult of Donald Trump Masks the Failures of this Administration

Though either they try and deny it, and anything else that shines a negative light on the inept and corrupt Trump and his administration, it has all the hallmarks of a cult. A cult is a worship circle or group of individuals who render complete subservience and adoration to the object of their fixation.

That object doesn't have to be perfect, and in fact, like Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, Kim Il Sung, Jim Jones, they don't have to be worthy of the adulation they are given. They just have to represent the hopes and dreams of those who worship them.

Trump was hailed as the "saviour" who would clean out the "swamp" of corrupt Washington D.C., and supposedly bring his "take no prisoners" style of negotiating to a new level that would make the United States of America a successful world leader in every way. He was supposed to fix everything wrong with America and Washington after he stepped out of the phone booth and his alter ego swooped down and saved the day.

Fast Forward to six months down the road. What has he accomplished? NOTHING. No wall, No Health-care bill. In fact, no bills that have made a significant difference in ANYTHING. A spatter of executive orders here and there that were heralded as monumental, by Trump himself, of course. But really did nothing to change anything.

Yet his CULTISTS still hang on, hoping that after all of the depressing news about his new administration sinking in an ocean of scandal unprecedented in Presidential history, that he can right the ship and bring successes out of his inept twittering legacy.

The reality is, the S.S. Trumpenfool has sailed and sank before it left the harbor. It is NOT going to get better, but a whole lot worse as the investigations slow government operations to a crawl, and the taint of scandal surrounding his administration make it nearly impossible to pass any major legislation or appoint anyone to a position that needs Senate approval.

But he's still the "Great Orange Hope" to his cultists who, like him, refuse to accept the reality of him being the worse failure in American history. Arguing about Trump is like arguing about whether your bottle of beer tastes great or is less filling. He's defended even when he admits to failure or wrongdoing, as if he's immune from criticism and controversy regardless of the fact that he's only brought controversy to Washington.

You hear crazy things like : He's done more in six months than Obama did in 8 years. Yet when asked to back it up, they scurry away from their keyboards. Nothing but silence. He's winning bigly. Yup, jobs are slowing down, the housing market is slowing down. He's been able to ride Obama's coattails and economy for six months. Now it's his turn. Carrier is laying off, Ford moved 3,000 jobs to China. The VA is over 40,000 employees short.

But he's still worshipped as if he's the Great Orange Buddha by his star struck minions who are fixated on the color of his skin (day glo orange like a melting Popsicle) and his Billions, which more likely are a MYTH just like his Presidency is.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/07/23/va-has-41500-unfilled-medical-jobs-forcing-vets-into-costly-private-care/30504525/

cult

kəlt/

noun