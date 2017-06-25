Newsvine

AP analysis shows how gerrymandering benefited GOP in 2016

We already knew this, but it's nice to have someone reinforce what we already know. The demographics of this nation aren't set up for Republicans to win as much as they have. Their constituency is a huge minority, yet they continue to carve out improbable wins. The solution is to set geographical districts based on population, not based on where the most White or Black , or Hispanics live. Race should have nothing to do with how we vote, but yet, nearly 150 years after the 15th Amendment was ratified, it plays a major part.

Each state has a number of Representatives, but the districts are drawn in a haphazard manner depicting where the key demographic of that Representative's constituency resides. The way the districts SHOULD be drawn is, say a State has 10 Representatives and 50 counties. Each one should be assigned the closest five counties by air of where they reside. No cross-county gerrymandering. Just a simple strategic way of dividing the State. Too simple, and too fair, but there should be some remedy as Gerrymandering is just a form of vote theft and it deprives citizens of their voice in elections. 

