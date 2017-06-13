Trump blocks veterans group on Twitter

VoteVets, an organization pledge to protect the rights of American veterans, an organization that has also been very critical of the actions the President has taken that affects veterans was blocked this morning by President Trump. The President, or that orange guy in the White House pretending to be President has a record of blocking anyone critical of his actions as President of the United States of America. VoteVets is an organization made up of veterans from all walks of life, all political affiliations, races, ethnicities. They advocate for the rights of all veterans who served this great nation of ours. Recently the President has taken steps to implement plans that would cut the income of totally disabled veterans over the age of 62 (not quite there yet) by 2/3 and VoteVets like other veterans organizations has been highly critical of his actions.

His promises mean nothing, and everyone is in his crosshairs to harm, especially those fools who wasted their vote on him.

SAD.