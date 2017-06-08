A Russian newspaper editor explains how Putin made Trump his puppet - Vox



прямо изо рта лошади

Russia is still the Soviet Union lite. Just the same system under a different name, The Russian Federation, with the same organization, the KGB calling the shots, and a former KGB agent at the helm as the unduly elected "Dictator in Chief." The newspapers are all STATE CONTROLLED, and nothing gets printed without the government giving it the green light. Reporters that cross the Kremlin?

That's what happens. And it's happened several times, enough times that we know who controls the media and what happens if you don't toe the Kremlin/Putin line. With that being said, this article says it all. Donald Trump the Fool is a lackey for Vladimir Putin, totally owned and controlled by him. ( tell us something we don't know)

Trump is a colorful American businessman and showman. In their habits, they're radically different. Trump is a posturing performer, full of idiotic narcissism. He appears to be a disorganized fool, to be honest. Putin, on the other hand, is calculating, organized, and he plans everything. He also hides much of his personal life in a way that Trump does not.

We know that too. We also know that Russia meddled in the election as per Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony today which was corroborated by other intelligence agencies. The Russian media knows it to, WHY? Because the Kremlin told them. The Kremlin also told them to get that out there that Americans elected a fool for President, an incompetent showboating narcissist whose ego overrides any intelligence he may have. As Russia clearly mocks us, in public, America is in a very dark place. Testimony was given today, and different people heard different things although Director Comey only has one mouth and he wasn't talking out of the side of it. " AT THAT TIME, President Trump wasn't under investigation concerning the Russia scandal." At that time means clearly, not then but now as there are competing Congressional and independent investigations into the Russia scandal. How that exonerates Donald Trump when Comey has been gone for a while and the investigations are finding more startling information daily, is beyond me.

"I took it as an order to drop the Flynn investigation." Troubling. Not the Russia investigation as Republicans claim. As Comey said, "They were connected but Flynn and Russia were two different investigations."

So while Russia laughs at our ineptitude and ignorance of having foolishly elected someone who has peed, crapped and spat in the swamp he was supposed to "drain", America weeps because this is the worse nightmare we have seen in the history of this nation. A foreign entity not only meddling in and determining the outcome of our Democratic Political Process, but that same foreign entity, through their STATE CONTROLLED PRESS MACHINE is openly mocking us.

Why do I believe one reporter?

Because it's Russia, and he's still living.