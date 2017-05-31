Trump budget plan would cut benefits for some disabled veterans - WISC

The budget for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as, proposed by President Donald Trump, would cut some benefits for disabled veterans, significantly impacting their monthly benefits. It would primarily impact disabled veterans in their 60s who rely on a benefit called Individual Unemployability (IU). "If a veteran has a service-connected disability, or injuries or illnesses that began during military service, whether it's physical conditions, mental health conditions such as PTSD or a combination thereof, the VA assigns a percentage for each disability," explains Dan Connery, Dane County veterans service officer. "What the VA does is if that veteran is unemployable due to their conditions, then they will compensate that individual at the 100 percent rate, even though their conditions may not add up to 100 percent." Under Trump's budget plan, veterans who qualify for social security and aren't considered 100 percent disabled could no longer get the benefit and would instead have to apply for Social Security, which could pay them much less.

Is there anyone besides rich people that Trump is unwilling to screw over?

This was to be expected, but his campaign rhetoric was different, "I'm going to look out for the military and veterans." Yup. He's going to look outside and see thousands more homeless veterans than what we already have. This is beyond a disgrace. It's like spitting in the face of every American who ever donned a military uniform. Of course the "Orange Blob" doesn't care. It doesn't affect him, it's only another one of his idiotic plans that individually, don't seem like much, but collectively, like his plan to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction for homeowners, will bring the economy to a halt and send this nation into recession or depression again.

What a sorry excuse for a fake President. SAD.