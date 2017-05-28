Across the seas, Trump has many feeling sorry for him and America

“I feel sorry for your president,” a bathroom attendant said in a city building water closet as I washed my hands. She wiped down the sinks after each visitor, the fatigue visible in her eyes, her white hair pulled back into a bun at the nape of her neck. “Why?” I asked her. “Because he is stupid.” It was so matter-of-fact, said without any hint of animus or humor.

That sums it up.

While Conservative Shills and paid Russian Yes Men are flooding the internet with praise concerning President Trump, across the globe, the truth is a little different.

"International Joke" , "Clown" "Imbecile" "Rude" is just the beginning of the "praise" that people on the other side of the Atlantic have for Donald Trump. "They respect American now more than they did before !"

Uh, sure. And Hitler and Elvis are in a Norwegian McDonald's fighting over the toy in their Happy Meal.

As the news concerning the intrigue and possible treason hits closer to home, polls say that about 3/4 of Americans can't wait until it's over and President "Humpty Dumpty's" Great Fall begins.