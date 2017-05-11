The lying Orange Fruitcake is at it again. Just days ago with the firing of Director Comey, Herr Trumppenfuhrer, as usual lied. "Thanks for telling me 3 times that I am not part of an active investigation." Yet another one for Orange Pinocchio. How can any human being still back this dreadful excuse for a human? Can't even use the term President and Trump in the same sentence it's so sickening. Urge your Senator NOT to confirm a replacement for Director Comey until a Special Prosecutor is appointed and the United States of America can once and for all be rid of this historic embarrassment.
Comey associates deny claim made by Trump that he wasn't under investigation. "Literally farcical"
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 9:54 AM
