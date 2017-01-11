Trump's Top Ally In Congress Wants Investigation Into Dossier Leaker - BuzzFeed News

Back to playing "Shoot the messenger." Republicans in Congress, in a hurry to whitewash the latest allegations concerning President Elect Donald Trump wish to launch an investigation into how classified documents were leaked to the press. Unwilling to investigate the truth of the allegations, they wish to find who in the intelligence community leaked the documents to the press.

This speaks volumes, but of course the GOP and their loyal lackeys will deny it, or shift the argument like Trump is attempting to do.

WHO LEAKED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS?

Is that the question we should even be asking at this point? Well, if anyone can read between the lines here, it means that the contents of the document are genuine, and we would like to punish the messenger.

Just read the statements from Republican Legislators:

Rep. Chris Collins, Trump’s go-between for members of Congress, said he does not believe the allegations of Russian ties to Trump contained in the dossier are true, and that he does not think Congress has a role in investigating them. But he does want to see an investigation into how these documents were shared and eventually made public. “My first thought is we need to know who in the CIA or in the intelligence community was leaking confidential information to the press, and there needs to be repercussions for that,” Collins said.

That speaks for itself. Then there's this statement:

Sen. Rand Paul, however, joined Collins in proposing an investigation into how the document got out, rather than its contents. “I think we should investigate who in the intelligence community is leaking privileged and classified information,” he said.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes told reporters Wednesday that he had not seen the 35-page report until it was published by BuzzFeed News. Asked if he is confident Russia does not have compromising information on Trump, he said “I have no idea. I have no idea.”

Nunes said there is a “finished intelligence product” on Russian interference in the US election, and the Intelligence Committee voted to share that with the entire House. He said that briefing should take place Thursday or Friday. An unclassified report on the Russian hacking was released to the public last week.

I'm sure we will hear the chorus of "fake news" but according to these Legislators, they KNOW this is what is in the dossier and are angry that it was leaked.

I'm sure that people were angry that Mrs. Clinton's emails were leaked as well, but unfortunately, the game is played both ways. The GOP seems to think that only THEIR rules matter. Doesn't work that way.

The American People do not care who leaked the documents. They care about whether or not the contents are true or false. But thank you Senator Rand Paul and Representative Chris Collins. You told us what we wanted to know, that the documents leaked to Buzz Feed are the exact documents you read. Not fake news but actual intelligence gathering.

Most of us who are not part of the alt-right, or die hard Trumpeteers already knew that. The denials were too vehement.