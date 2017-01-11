Read the letter Coretta Scott King wrote opposing Sessions's 1986 federal nomination - The Washington Post

The widow of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. urged Congress to block the 1986 nomination of Jeff Sessions for federal judge, saying that allowing him to join the federal bench would “irreparably damage the work of my husband,” according to the letter written by King that was previously publicly unavailable and obtained on Tuesday by The Post.

You know how Conservatives love to taunt Black people, " What would MLK do?", "Shame on you, you're tarnishing the legacy of Dr. King." " You're not following the the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

And the oft mentioned lie, "He was Conservative." If that was so JEH wouldn't have investigated him so much and tried to tie him into communism. But that's another story. Back to what would MLK do?

The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. would vehemently oppose Jeff Sessions becoming the Attorney General of the United States of America. His wife Coretta, often his sounding board, his right arm, and soul mate echoes his sentiments with this scathing letter opposing Mr. Sessions from becoming a Federal Judge. If his racism and persecution of Black voters was extreme enough for him to lose a judgeship, why the hell should he be Attorney General with power over the FBI and one of the most powerful individuals over the judicial system?

He shouldn't.