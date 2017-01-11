Newsvine

"Perverted" Sex with Russian prostitutes, kickbacks, bribes and other Trump follies revealed

Seeded by NectarineRecordsInc. View Original Article: Daily Kos
Wed Jan 11, 2017
However, there were other aspects to TRUMP's engagement with the
Russian authorities. One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit
personal obsesslons and sexual perversion in order to obtain
suitable 'kompromat' [compromising material] on him. According to
Source D, where s/he had been present, (perverted) conduct in
Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel,
where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA {whom he hated] had stayed
on one to the official trips to Russia, defiling the bed where they had
slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers'
(urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSE
control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.This is your POTUS to be folks. Sleazy all the way. This is the tip of the iceberg.

