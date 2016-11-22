White man assaults black man after announcing support for Trump, San Antonio police say | Crime | Dallas News

Like "Kool and the Gang" used to say, "It's a Celebration."

Celebrate Trump times, Come on ( deep bass voice) (let's beat up some Black guys) Party over there....

Trump fans have been jubilant since his history making "victory" where he's getting his rear kicked in the popular vote against one of the most "unpopular" Presidential Candidates (besides himself) Since George Wallace.

They have been jumping up and down ( usually on the backs of helpless minority victims ) with jubilation.

This is the New America. The Trump America. This is how we show them what we meant by "taking our nation back." Now free to beat, maim and lynch to your hearts content.

Most of us knew that the hateful would be empowered.

A Change is gonna come. Yup. So is the ambulance.