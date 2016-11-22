Tuesday marks 53rd anniversary of JFK's assassination | WFLA.com

Today Marks the 53rd Anniversary of the Assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Arguably one of the most charismatic men to ever hold the office. Today, 53 years later, the vast majority of Americans do not believe the lone gunman-single bullet theory and believe that there was a vast conspiracy at the highest echelons of government.

53 years ago today, a single event changed the course of the nation and the world, and America lost what innocence it had. How many who were alive that fateful day can recall where they were and what they were doing?

I can. About to go to school for the afternoon Kindergarten session. I can vividly remember the teachers, Black and White at Washington Elementary School in Detroit Michigan holding hands, making a circle around the school in the freezing rain. Not a dry eye in the crowd. When we stepped up on the steps of the school, we were told, "The President's dead, please go home and pray for America."

I was a child then, and all I knew was that Ricochet Rabbit had been preempted by this terrible news. That Saturday, when I went to watch Touche Turtle ( not Senator Mitch McConnell, but the other one ), I saw a man gunned down right before my innocent eyes. My father had to explain it. I knew then something had happened, but it took another 25 or so years to understand how profound and life changing those few days in November of 1963 were. Who knew?

Rest in Peace President Kennedy. We will always wonder what might have been had you not been gunned down in your prime. No Vietnam War? No Nixon, No Watergate. We will always wonder.

Where were YOU on November 22, 1963?