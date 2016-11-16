'White Women Shouldn't Date Black Men' Fliers Appear On SMU Campus | The Huffington Post

I still have to put this in "politics" because this is directly related to the politics of one Donald Trump. Since his candidacy and subsequent gerrymandered "victory" in which he won the electoral college and continues to fall behind in the popular vote, racism, racist intolerance, hate speech, hate crimes have gone supersonic. EVERY day almost, someone goes full Nathan Bedford Forrest in the name of Donald Trump.

It appears that his supporters were hoping (and he just may have) that Trump would trigger a race revolution, and America would be inhospitable to any other demographic except the one that overwhelmingly supported his misogynistic intolerant ignorance.

I continue to say, it's going to get worse before it gets worse, and we can look forward to at least (hopefully no more than) FOUR years of intolerance, supremacy, and suppression of minorities and their rights.

This isn't even about minority rights. It's about the right to love whom your heart beats slowly, rhythmically, and in tune with. Love is love, and true love knows no race, no religion, no age, and not even a gender. Love is a chemical reaction that still has yet to be fully understood, and no man, no election, no group of hate filled neanderthals can change that regardless of the hateful rhetoric and intimidation they engage in.

Sadly, my chosen place of residence over the past 4 years, TEXASS-backwards seems to be the leader in these type of incidents.