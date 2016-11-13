Veteran Says Chili's Took Back Free Veterans Day Meal « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

As he was seated at a table with his service dog Ernest Walker says an elderly customer (in a "Vote for Trump t-shirt) approached him and asked about his service.

“‘They didn’t let you blacks over in World War II,’ That’s exactly what he said to me, but this guy is 70-some years old,” Walker recalled.

The man left and walked toward the back of the restaurant. Soon, a manager came to Walker’s table.

“And he said, ‘Sir, we have guests that say that you are not a military veteran.’ I said, ‘excuse me?'” Walker said

That’s when Walker said he showed the manager his military identification and his discharge papers he brought specifically in case someone asked for proof of his service.

“He should have said, ‘thank you for your service; I’m sorry, and I go.’ Instead of him saying that, he says to me, ‘well he says your service dog is not real.'”

Sorry Folks, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Many like the "gentleman" who instigated this hate incident against an AMERICAN VETERAN feel empowered by the racist "overtones" of Trump's candidacy. It's going to get worse before it gets even more worse, and my prediction is that before it's put in check, a life, or lives will be lost to the hatred and ignorance inspired by putting a racist, misogynistic, hate filled bigot in the White House.