The global economy: The economic consequences of Donald Trump | The Economist

Markets go up and down as we have seen in the past couple of days during the election. First a downturn, then a spike in the world stock markets. It's not very easy to anticipate what's to come, especially when we have a President Elect who has never unveiled any of his policy plans, only saying,"I will" never elaborating on what "I will" actually means. One hope is that he doesn't run the U.S. economically like he runs Trump Enterprises. "Into the ground" and into perpetual bankruptcy isn't healthy for America or Americans.

So what are the long term prospects of a Trump Presidency? Well for one, even the much heralded "King Ronnie Raygun" couldn't avoid a major recession before he STIMULATED THE ECONOMY with a massive defense initiative that saw 70 year old battleships being re-commissioned and refitted for a war that wasn't to be.

What history does tell us is that from William McKinley to George W. Bush, not a single Republican in office has avoided a major recession or a Depression, so the economic future may not be as bright as the political futures of someone who has no Congress to block his every move.

I'll give him the benefit of the doubt even though post-election he still has not unveiled even one solid economic initiative, nor any other initiative. Winning the White House on a wave of fear and loathing of your fellow American with different skin pigmentation, religion, gender and sexual preferences is one thing, but fear doesn't run the nation.

What economists are saying is what I said before the election. Hang on to your job, and don't make any major purchases, because it's bound to be a bumpy ride.

It's not just one "naysayer". It's pretty much the expected for the world economy to crash in the wake of "Brexit" and foolish economic moves in the U.S. to counter it. But in other news, it will be "Blame Obama" time when it hits.

