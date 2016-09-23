The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated it most eloquently, " Riots are the language of the unheard." Many times in history, minorities have stood up for equality, injustice and equal rights. And just as many times their voices not only went unheard, but they were scorned and demonized. Over the past year, there has been an epidemic of police shootings. OF police and BY police. The shooting of police, the most infamous one happened in the city of Dallas where I live, and I knew one of the police victims. I still shake my head over this tragedy.

The shooting BY police? Where do we begin? 11, 12 year old children, men with criminal backgrounds, men without any criminal past. White men, Black men, Hispanic men, Asian men. Although NUMERICALLY, more Whites are killed by police annually, statistically, considering that African Americans are just reaching 13% of the population, it's almost 10 times more. So when does injustice end and understanding and acceptance and civility begin? It wont until we accept one another as human beings, equal, all having DNA that can be traced to two individuals of color from Africa.

Moving forward, much has been said about the recent protests in Charlotte, and the " Black Lives Matters" movement. Criminals, thugs, hooligans. Nothing but scorn and derision. And a microscope is focused on the Black American demographic because of the protests. One can look at Newsvine, or (don't do it) Fox News posts and see the hate and anger. But we also see one repeated untruth. ONLY Blacks in America Riot.

Well, Kind of. Blacks in America riot over injustice, true or perceived. They riot over the lost of rights, segregation, the lack of economic opportunity.

Now let's flip that.

James Madison University, Springfest 2010, because they were asked to go home.

Lane Kiffin was fired. ( OH, the injustice )

Surfing is really an injustice .( because I can't swim )

World Series is an injustice. Well, the Tigers did win one, long, long ago.

Then there's football. American Football.

Of course there's that other kind of football.

Then there's those damn evil pumpkins.

Red Socks... I hate them too. Not quite enough to destroy a few city blocks.

Because a person who protected a child molester got fired. Great reason.

That darn baseball again....

There is a point to this. Isn't there? Yes there is. It seems that many are blind to their own actions, but gleefully display hate, scorn, and throw around epithets at others over their situations. " We don't do this....." Can't go to a single blog or page about Charlotte, Ferguson, or any other protests without hearing the same distortion of history.

We all have to own up to our deeds and misdeeds, and stop pointing fingers. Personally, I'm for peaceful protests, but it can't happen in the U.S. because we seem to have to settle our disputes with firearms, or badges. It all has to stop. But remember when taking down the next man for his reasons for anger ;

Try a mirror.