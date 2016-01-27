Newsvine

Police: Man dies in crash while watching porn on phone

Seeded by NectarineRecordsInc. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Detroit Free Press
Seeded on Wed Jan 27, 2016 6:39 AM
Police say a man who was watching a movie on his phone has died in a car crash on a Detroit highway.

Clifford Ray Jones of Detroit was partially ejected through the sunroof when his 1996 Toyota rolled in the wee hours Sunday.

Fox 2 News reported that Michigan State Police said the man had been watching pornography and masturbating while driving. MSP also said he was not wearing pants at the time of the crash.

Lt. Mike Shaw of the state police says it appears to be another case of a driver distracted by technology. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The 58-year-old Jones wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

 

I just had to post this for comedic value. Jerking and driving is dangerous folks. Don't do it. Two hands on the wheel at all times.

