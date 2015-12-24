Police: Dearborn officer fatally shoots unarmed man in DETROIT

Here we go again. Another day, yet another unarmed Black male killed by the police. By all accounts, the victim, Kevin Matthews was well known in the Detroit neighborhood where he was killed as a quite man who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, yet bothered no one as he wandered aimlessly on the streets of Detroit.

At some point in time, Kevin crossed the Dearborn line, then crossed back when he noticed the police following him. Only the Dearborn Police followed him across the Detroit border, and without calling for Detroit Police assistance as is customary, and more than likely standard operating procedure between the two departments, and gunned him down. The accounts are conflicting. Some say there was a struggle, some say he was shot in the back while fleeing. Either way, we have yet another tragedy on the national stage, another victim of police who don't seem to know the use of force, and or where their own borders begin and end.

I hope there are answers forthcoming. Detroit isn't Ferguson.