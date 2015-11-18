At Least 100,000 Texas Women Have Performed Their Own Abortions

This should be an outrage. Women who once had access to healthy, and safe abortion procedures are now forced to either drive hundreds of miles to the next available facility, or as stated in this article, perform their own abortions. Having lost a loved one to a BACK ALLEY COAT HANGER abortion just months before Roe vs Wade became the law of the land, not only do I still lament the senseless death, but I fully comprehend how important this right is to the women who need it.

We're talking about a right granted to women by the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of the United States of America, and a mostly Conservative Court who understood basic human rights and the necessity of safe, sterile procedures. Prior to the Roe vs Wade decision, as many as FIVE THOUSAND American women died annually from unsafe illegal abortions, a number that could have been prevented had there been access to treatment.

I know the drill, how many children died from having been aborted? None, absent of live birth and a birth certificate from an attending physician, the above doesn't really count.

It's a choice, and it should remain so.

May my loved on "G.A." rest in peace. If only they had been available in 1966 when we lost you. You would have been a grandmother now.