IF BRUTAL DICTATOR TRUJILLO could take in refugees, how does that make us look that certain Governors are rejecting refugees?

During WWII, many Jews attempted to flee the brutal tyranny of the Third Reich and Hitler's policy of extermination. Some were turned down for asylum, even here in the United States of America, and many of those on the MS St. Louis were turned away, and history tells us that many from that fateful voyage were returned to Nazi Germany and killed in extermination camps such as Treblinka and Auschwitz. Jews applied for asylum by the hundreds of thousands, and maybe by the millions, but some countries, too cowardly to stand up to Hitler, Göring, Goebbels and the Third Reich band of murdering idiots turned them away to face certain death.

One story stands out in this tragedy, because unknown to many, a few thousand Jews were saved by a BRUTAL DICTATOR who offered asylum in the Dominican Republic for up to 100,000 Jews, but alas, only a few thousand ever made it there, and most of those who did settled in Sosua, which was then mostly an old coffee plantation owned by Rafael Trujillo.

How does that make America look that we've grown paranoid over taking in those who flee certain death because of their choice of religion, which really isn't a choice because like most of us, many were born into their religion, and were raised in the tenets of that religion. How does that make America look that one of the most BRUTAL DICTATORS in history, not quite mentioned in the same tone as Hitler, Pol Pot, Mussolini, Stalin and others, but his history of brutality is still shocking to those of us who have studied it. Google " The Parsley Massacre " where thousands of dark skinned individuals were brutally murdered by the edict of Trujillo because they were Haitian or looked Haitian. A Bloodthirsty Dictator who wore pancake makeup on his face to obscure his own dark features and altered his own family history to hide the fact that he was a direct descendant of a BLACK HAITIAN.

But the point is, how could we as a nation become so heartless and insensitive to the plight of those who choose to flee tyranny? America was founded on JUST that principle. Fleeing Religious persecution and tyranny of the King. Now we have turned our backs on our own history and heritage and are using Right Wing talking points and scare tactics to send many to their death.

The "compassion" of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina can be found at many sources, and it makes excellent reading if not "head shaking" reading comparing the acts of a crazed rapist/murderer/tyrant to that of our elected Officials and Governors. It only gives you one of those " things that make you go hmmmm..." kind of moments.

Founded in 1938 as a haven for Jews escaping Nazi persecution, Sosua was an isolated settlement on the coast of the Dominican Republic that offered refuge to approximately 800 hundred German, Austrian and Polish Jews from 1940 - 1945.

