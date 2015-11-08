We see a lot of pink ribbons which highlight breast cancer in America. That's a good thing. Breast cancer is one of the major killers of women, and awareness and screening can save a lot of lives. Not meaning to digress, but it's the reason that when NeoConservatives harp on Planned Parenthood, I wonder if they are really pro life. If PP is shut down or defunded, countless women wont have the pre screening necessary to detect it in the early stages where it's most curable.

I'm glad that women have taken a proactive stance on the issue. Sadly we men lag far behind on being proactive about a related issue that affects us, especially Black Males who are the most susceptible to prostate cancer. Where are the Blue Ribbons? Where are the Blue tents, marches and campouts? Where are the rallies?

Prostate Cancer screening and awareness is something we should all be proactive about, yet we fall far behind women in taking care of our bodies. I understand. Who wants a finger in their butt? ( never mind, I hear that this is a desired practice for some ) , but all jokes aside, that finger may save your life. The finger isn't necessary though. A simple PSA test usually detects the early stages of prostate cancer or even BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) which in some cases the symptoms can mimic those associated with prostate cancer, and in some BPH is a precursor to prostate cancer. But we put this off as long as we can it seems until it's too late.

Merv Griffin died from it, one of my favorite replacement Temptation members ( Damon Harris ) died from it at age 61, these men have had it and conquered it, but many more ignore the signs, are too manly to be proactive and have the necessary screening to detect it, and there aren't enough groups that raise awareness of it the way breast cancer is highlighted. I'm not jealous, I'm envious that women seem to be smarter that we are with regard to our health. Explains why they tend to have a longer lifespan.

Prostate cancer can affect us all, it's not a left vs right issue, a Black vs White issue, though Black men genetically seem to be more at risk. It's a public health issue, and one that we need to be more aware of.

I put off the finger for years. " Ain't nobody sticking their finger in my butt " was my proud rallying cry. Again, just a simple blood test can tell you pretty much all you need to know. Don't get the phone call that I received. " This is your doctor, I want you to come in and take more tests. Since your last visit, your PSA score has doubled."

That was about 4 months ago. Since then, it has doubled again, and a recent biopsy ( hurts worse than a finger, trust me ) found two small, nearly undetectable growths that had to be sent back to the lab twice before they found that they were malignant. As I sit wondering why I was so proud, I'm telling you that pride is a killer.

All men, especially at risk Black males over 40 should be on top of this, it beats being below terra firma if you don't take heed.