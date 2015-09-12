States where the most children go hungry

According to the USDA, many U.S. states suffer from "Food Insecurity", that is defined as an inability to put adequate food on the table of a given household. I would surmise that it's another term for poverty or working poor. When looking at the graphs and charts of the USDA which are located here :

http://www.ers.usda.gov/topics/food-nutrition-assistance/food-security-in-the-us/key-statistics-graphics.aspx

It does not surprise. The majority of states associated with Food Insecurity are in the South, and the majority are Republican Controlled Right to work states.

So this is wealth redistribution? The poor are becoming poorer and more hungry while the wealthy continue to become more wealthy and the income divide widens.