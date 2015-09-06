The story itself isn't an unusual one, but the article isn't as much about the assaults as they are about the response of the community that came together in support of this frightened family. There is hope, and some decent people yet in America who know that this is wrong, and who will step up and do the right thing. Kudos to this community.
Northern Calif. community rallies around terrorized black family
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Sep 6, 2015 6:08 AM
