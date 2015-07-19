Metro Detroit women who say Bill Cosby assaulted them find strength

And it gets deeper and deeper for Dr. William Henry Cosby E.D./P.E.R.V.

All over the globe, women have come forward to speak on the drugging and the abuse forced upon them by Dr. Cosby. One actress, now in her late sixties told reporters there wasn't even drugs involved, that he just ripped off her underwear and went at her like a raging animal. The stories all have a familiar ring to them. "Hello, this is Bill Cosby, and I think I can help you with your career."

He helped himself. I don't remember Kathy McKee, but I was a fan of her sister's, Lonette McKee, who starred in the original "Sparkle" and a list of films to include "Cotton Club", "Malcolm X" and Richard Pryor's comedy, "Which way is up." Kathy McKee fits the pattern of the women that claim to have been victimized by the rich and powerful Bill Cosby. Either White, or Light-skinned Black or mixed race. So that's a damning clue right there.

The other metro Detroit victim is Ms. Angela Leslie. A very attractive civilian employee for the Defense Department. Again, she fits the type, Light skinned, stunningly beautiful, tall.

I truly don't know what the conclusion of this sad and sordid story will be. If he's the man he's pretended to be all of these years, he will make amends by offering these women a public apology and stop the denials. He will also offer them a settlement, which at the depth of his wealth would be like me buying a Happy Meal.

But for years, Cosby sat on his perch of goodness and looked down upon the little people, especially the little Black people who were irresponsible, raised their family wrong, shunned education , and couldn't get out of the ghetto. He could have used his power to speak on the glass ceiling for his fellow Black man/woman in Hollywood and in business in general. He could have taken a strong stand on hiring policies that excluded Blacks. He laid the fault at our feet, shamelessly and hypocritically.

As for Mrs Camille Cosby, I have seen the type, the $$$ is too good to walk away from, and so is the prestige of sharing a famous last name. So do your thing, just give me my allowance, my Mansion, and I don't see a thing.

From Icon to pariah. Not undeserved it seems.