Mayor in Washington makes disgusting racist remarks about the Obamas, refuses to resign

The Airway Heights City Council has asked Mayor Patrick Rushing to resign after the comments were posted on his personal Facebook page.

Rushing is refusing to resign, contending he didn’t realize his comments were racist.

The comments compared the Obamas to monkeys.

According to KHQ, the Facebook post read: “Gorilla face Michelle, can’t disagree with that. The woman is not attractive except to monkey man Barack. Check out them ears. LOL.”

Rushing told The Spokesman-Review (http://bit.ly/1dZhyHl ) that he is not a racist.

Deputy City Manager and Police Chief Lee Bennett says that’s not enough. Bennett says that as an elected official Rushing needs to hold himself to a higher standard.

Bennett told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, “He said he is not going to resign, and that this was playful banter between him and some friends.”

The article speaks volumes, and it shows the "I hate Obama" mentality. Not because of the job he's done, but because of the color of his skin. This Mayor wish he achieved half as much as President Obama has. Nothing but hate, haters and ignorance.

President Obama has endured more than almost any previous President has ever had to. Not because of missteps in office like JFK and the Bay of Pigs, or Bush II in Iraq, or even Teapot Dome. He has had to endure it because he's the first.