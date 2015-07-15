Rodricus Crawford is on death row. Read this and 0% of you will think he should be

The first question that is going to be asked here, is why is this in the politics section? Well, answer just one question. What else could it be but politics that would send an innocent man who is grieving over the death of his child to death row? One glaring issue at the center of this controversial case is that fact that the Prosecuting Attorney was none other than one Dale Cox, whose ignorant statements made the news recently, and were the object of far right wing adulation.

Dale "We need to kill more people" Cox, was also at the center of controversy surrounding the release of Glenn Ford , who passed away not very long after he was released. Not only is Dale Cox an advocate of Capital Punishment, he seems to be a cheerleader for wrongful executions of innocent individuals.

The inconsistencies in the Rodricus Crawford case are alarming. Expert witnesses testified that brain swelling was not consistent with asphyxiation, and forensic examination pointed to the fact that the child died of pneumonia, and not by any type of foul play. There were no witnesses who could testify to any past pattern of child abuse by either parent, and the child's mother also testified on behalf of the father that the one issue that prosecutors seized upon to begin a witch hunt of ethic proportions was a bruised lip that the child had which was caused by a previous fall, and not during the alleged suffocation of the child which more than likely did not take place.

Dale Cox is much more than just a "Hanging Judge". "Hanging Judge" is the term used for zealous Jurists who have a habit of dispensing swift and merciless justice of the rightly convicted. What Cox is, (I can't say what I want to say here) is nothing but a throwback to the days when Blacks were dragged from their homes and lynched without justice or mercy.

It is indeed sad that instead of grieving the accidental death of his child, Rodricus Crawford is now worrying about his own life being taken needlessly and without regard for due process. Court theatrics most likely led up to this, and I wonder what the make up of the jury was in this sad case of injustice?

Undoubtedly the jury was hand picked by the prosecutors, and those who would be the least or not in the least bit sympathetic towards Mr. Crawford were chosen. Of course a jury is supposed to be fair and impartial, but in American Justice, is that ever the case?

I don't support the Death Penalty even in the most extreme cases. Why? It's not justice, it's revenge and nothing more. And it goes against the words of Christ himself. However, it is those who claim to know Christ the best that support legal executions (and extrajudicial executions) the most.

Anyone who has a heart and a sense of decency and justice should protest, sign petitions, and do whatever they can to spare the life of an innocent man. They should also demand that Dale Cox be disbarred for basically stating that murder should be the rule of law, and not justice.