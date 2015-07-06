Bill Cosby admits to buying drugs for sex with women

Gonna get some Quaaludes, and some bennies, and perv a while. Everyday, A playa gotta play. (Cue Music to the Bill Cosby Show)

That wasn't quite how the theme song to Bill Cosby's show went. But it could have.

I'm not cheering the fall of Bill Cosby, not the man who preached SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY from his bully pulpit of fame and fortune. I try not to kick a man when he's down, especially a fellow Black man. We've been kicked for several centuries in America, far too long. However, I would be a hypocrite if I pointed out Donald Trump's hypocrisy in one seed, and not point out the hypocrisy of Mr. William Henry Cosby.

I grew up watching " I Spy ". Every brother wanted to be like Cosby's Alexander Scott. Intelligent, witty, and a heck of a spy.The very first show to feature a Black Actor in a lead role. History in the making. This launched the comedy and acting career of this former Navy Sailor into the stratosphere. Then came his show in the 70's, he was a teacher who each week taught us a moral in life. Fast forward to the "Huxtable" family on his last show, the first to feature an upwardly mobile, upper middle class Black professional family.

Bill certainly blazed some trails, and of course got rich as a result, so rich, he could preach responsibility to us "wayward Black males" who made babies and left them, who didn't finish school, who weren't doing their part to make American society a better place.

Bill, Bill, Bill. Why don't you just come clean? It would be your RESPONSIBILITY as a Black man and former icon to clear the air and make amends for the wrong you've done. I'm no angel, I freely admit, but I don't stand on a soapbox and throw stones at people, when I'm more FU***ed up than those women were on your "ludes."

This is not a happy moment. You were the hopes and dreams of many. We wanted to be Alexander Scott, we wanted to be Dr. Huxtable with a beautiful wife, gorgeous daughters and a goofy son like Theo. We wanted to be successful and be like the responsible men you portrayed on television. Like the man that you claimed to be when you belittled your fellow Black man from your lofty perch of fame and fortune.

To see an icon fall, it's not a pretty sight, but how far you fall is up to you. How and IF you redeem yourself, if there is redemption, is up to you. The best thing you can do is what you have always tried to do. Set the example. Set it. Come clean.