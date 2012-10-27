Just how far does the Conservative hate for liberals go? Will violence be the next option? Should we fear even having an opinion ? A personal story.

I happen to be the owner of a small business. Recently, one of MY employees received an email from a Newsvine reader that read as follows, " Dear ***** , do you know that one of your employees is using the name Nectarine Records on Newsvine and making you guys look like fools? Did you give him permission to use that name on Newsvine? He should be fired.I laughed at first then I contemplated the severity of the issue at hand.

I am an individual, who owns an LLC, according to Mitt Romney, I am two individuals because after all, corporations are people, aren't they? But I am someone who has struggled to make a living in the arts that God gave me the precious gift of, and someone feels that because of that, I should silence my voice and not state my opinions. This individual even went as far as to contact who he thought was my employer ( Not, the people he contacted are my employees ) to get me fired. Childish to say the least, but in this cowardly act, this individual also signed the email as anonymous, the first sign of a coward.

OK, I am not a Neo Conservative or even a Conservative, few people from my background are. That shouldn't be in question. But my views are mine, my positions, well I rarely post anything without relevant data to back it up, and I imagine many are embarrassed that their trolling is undermined by the truth. Well, my position is, don't post lies. Several do, knowingly then think it's funny that they posted that which had no credibility. We have a overabundance of individuals who day in and day out , knowingly post things that have no basis in reality, just for the sake of " Striking a blow against Liberalism ." , The truth doesn't even come into the picture with them. And as I once stated, several of them KNOW that they are posting fallacies or misleading articles. They do it intentionally.

I don't hide who I am, nor my positions like a coward. My belief system is what it is, one that was formed from the struggles, travels and walls that I have climbed and some I have not been able to climb. My positions come not from race, but from observation of what is and isn't right. That I see Neo Conservatism as an evil, well, there's credible data to back that up. But the issue is, why in America should one come to fear being able to speak openly or hide from those whom they disagree with? When in America does one become a victim of their political beliefs ?

Just for the record, there are many Viners whose personal identities I happen to know. Some who disclose it openly, and some who leave little bits of information that is easily traced, and some who leave nasty notes on Facebook and Twitter because I am an America hating Liberal ( who served his country with distinction I hate it so much ), but because this is an open forum for discussion, I truly believe in the credo what happens on Newsvine stays on Newsvine, and shouldn't be used to harm others. Some just don't get it.

Is this what it has come to? I have always said that Conservatism is about fear tactics. Now I have proof that it is. Sad that those who don;t like free speech must hide behind aliases or anonymous names. There's a Viner whose mantra is, if you're not a Libertarian, if you don't agree with him, you MUST hate freedom. MAybe he's right, because there seems to be a plethora of people who don't care for free speech if it contradicts their own belief system. Sad.

One thing I will say, I am not afraid of anything or anyone but the Lord. And Regardless of the scare tactics, I will say what I have to say, like it or not. You don't have to agree. But you don't have to threaten me for it either.