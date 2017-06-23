F.B.I. Investigating Deals Involving Paul Manafort and Son-in-Law

And the web closes in on our Thief in Chief. The investigations are just months old, and new information is coming out daily. As it is revealed, his sycophants line up to whine the "fake news", "liberal conspiracy" and the "deep state" lines of B+S. Eventually, someone who will be facing an extraordinary time behind bars is going to cave in and it will be all over the you know who. It just boggles the mind that all of this corruption is going on in the high levels of his administration, and the highest levels of his campaign and he was immune to it and innocent. He didn't know everyone he appointed and hired was corrupt. UH HUH. Trump's a control freak. NOTHING goes on under his watch unless he can control and direct it. People in his administration are afraid to poop without Trump telling them how long they can poop, what shape the turd is, and how many sheets of toilet tissue ( a Koch brand of course) they're allowed to use.

It's a matter of time. I said it first (second or third, who cares? He's on the way down)