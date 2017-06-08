'White Boy Rick' to make case for freedom today

This case mesmerized Detroit for quite some time and now it's about to come to the big screen starring Matthew McConaughey , Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern, Piper Laurie.

The 80's were a tough time for Detroit, and gangs such as The Curries, Young Boys INCorporated, and many others ruled. Rich Wershe was caught up in something above the head of a 17 year old White kid trying to bargain with the likes of Demetrius Holloway, Maserati Rick, and many others. Now after the man child has grown into a middle aged man, will they set him free.

I think he's served his time and deserves to go home, but things have changed since then (including jheri curls have long been played out). The world he knew is no more. Many of those he ran with are dead or doing life or have disappeared into the landscape.

Some don't have to see the movie, for many these are characters they grew up with. For some it's a fascinating story about justice, how it works or doesn't work.

Good luck Mr. Wershe.