Donald Trump was bailed out of bankruptcy by Russia crime bosses

Among the powerful facts that DNI missed were a series of very deep studies published in the [Financial Times] that examined the structure and history of several major Trump real estate projects from the last decade—the period after his seventh bankruptcy and the cancellation of all his bank lines of credit. ... The money to build these projects flowed almost entirely from Russian sources. In other words, after his business crashed, Trump was floated and made to appear to operate a successful business enterprise through the infusion of hundreds in millions of cash from dark Russian sources.

Of course, Trump aficionados ( you know like cigar aficionados who lick the cigar and slowly swish it around their mouths?) Will deny. We know the drill. Left wing smear, not credible, lame-stream media smear, sour grapes. If I'm not mistaken, Russians make VODKA with sour grapes. So if there's any sour grapes, I'm sure Trump has the recipe.

Trump was BROKE. As in kaput. No lines of credit, all he had was his name, and the improbability that he could take his name recognition and auction it to the highest bidder. Check, did that. Now he's sold his name to The Kremlin, and he's The President of the potential United States of Putin.

Someone's been had. Where are you Trump voters? Your man should be brought up on RICO charges.